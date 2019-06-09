Craig Soccer Club gets kicking with first set of games, goal of more opportunities to come

The longstanding Steamboat Soccer Club welcomed a new branch of its program as the newly formed Craig Soccer Club joined the athletic endeavor.

Following a month’s worth of practices and some game scenarios in Steamboat Springs, Craig players had home games Saturday morning at Woodbury Sports Complex

Coaches had players aged 9 to 14 and younger mixing in on the two fields for the session with Craig and Steamboat athletes alike.

“The energy and the work these guys put in was awesome,” said Rob Bohlmann, director of SSC, who put in the paces as a game referee.

With SSC offering activities at multiple times of year as well as traveling to numerous large- and small-scale tournaments, Bohlmann said he has partnered with Craig coach Isidro Quezada to link the two towns and grow the number of players across Northwest Colorado.

With the beginning of Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer season coming up, Bohlmann expects Craig kids will continue at the local level, though SSC will have more opportunities happenings after July.

“This is a great start to a fantastic relationship, and we want to be able to have as many players involved as possible,” he said.