Craig snowshoe rentals and guided snowshoe hike on March 4

Given the large amount of snow in Moffat County this winter, there are opportunities to get out and explore the area on snowshoes.

Craig’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering snowshoe rentals for $10 per day, and city staff can also provide maps and guide snowshoers where to go.

There are sizes available for toddlers, youth and adults, so the whole family can get out and enjoy the snow and fresh air. Snowshoe rentals are available on a first come, first serve basis and must be returned within 24 hours, except over the weekends.

City staff are also partnering with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to host a snowshoe hike at Elkhead Reservoir east of Craig from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

For the Elkhead hike, snowshoes and poles will be provided the day before, and participants will need to drive their own vehicle to the reservoir on the day of the hike. Participants are asked to RSVP for the hike, and city staff can answer questions about the trail and required gear.

For more, contact Travis Sanford with Craig Parks and Recreation at 970-826-2006 or tsanford@ci.craig.co.us .