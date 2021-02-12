Craig searches for interim chief of police

One day after City Manager Peter Brixius stated that Craig Police Department Chief Jerry DeLong resigned effective March 1, the Craig Police Department confirmed Friday that DeLong is no longer the chief — effective immediately — and that Capt. Bill Leonard has been placed on administrative leave.

In a Friday afternoon statement, Brixius said that the city is searching for an interim chief of police.

City Attorney Heather Cannon “is supporting the agency for the next couple of weeks as an additional resource,” the statement from Brixius reads. “The Craig PD is fortunate to have a number of talented senior officers as we conduct this search.”

Earlier on Friday, the city of Craig announced that City Council is slated to hold a special council meeting Monday, Feb. 15 to enter into executive session to obtain legal advice regarding councilmembers’ roles and responsibilities pursuant to the Craig Municipal Charter.

The Craig Press on Thursday filed two records requests under the Colorado Open Records Act for more information about DeLong leaving the police department.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

