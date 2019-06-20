Craig Sea Sharks keep pace during home meet to start summer season

Despite a smaller field of competition and a practice schedule that’s been less than steady, Craig Sea Sharks’ season debut saw athletes at all levels dive right in for the summer.

The Sea Sharks Open June 15 and 16 saw home swimmers earn a treasure chest’s worth of gold with wins in 15 events.

Noah Mortenson, Travis LeFevre, Patrick Neton, and Tucker Devlin won the boys 200-meter medley relay, while the Craig team swept the 400 freestyle relays, with Mortenson, Patrick Neton, Travis LeFevre, and Nathan LeFevre earned first for the boys and the foursome of Alexa Neton, Megan Neton, Ellina Jones and Molly Neton winning out the girls event.

With 180 across the two days, Travis LeFevre had the top point count for the Sea Sharks, as well as the most among boys ages 11 to 12 and the second-most points of any athlete at the meet, winning the 100 butterfly, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 individual medley, among many more placements.

Craig led in points among both boys and girls 13 to 14, as Mortenson won the 50 backstroke, 100 back, and 200 free, while Megan Neton won the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Alexa Neton took second in total points for girls 15 and older, winning both the 100 fly and 200 free.

Altogether, members of Sea Sharks earned second place in 31 races, as well as third in 23.

Among the roster competing for ages 7 to 8 were Adalynn Miller and Ellamae Miller; for 9 to 10 Kennedy Kostur, Rye Ocker, Peyton Ely, Haley Duran, Ellie Mallison, Addison Jones, Christian Ausmus, and Braxton Miller; for 11 to 12 Starr Bays, Danaka Miller, Brylee Hampton, Natalie Womble, Caedmon Anderson, Sean Jacobson, and Tucker Devlin; for 13 to 14 Emma Fritz; and for 15 and older Allison Jacobson.

While seasoned athletes from previous years led the way, coach Heather Trapp said all experience levels brought their best effort during the meet. The improvements come even with a lack of quality practice time due to a string of poor weather during the early-morning window of time when they have the pool.

“We’ve had a lot of rain-outs and a lot of cold mornings where we’ve had to cancel,” she said. “We still had a lot of kids drop times, and I was really proud of that. About a third of our team this year is new to swimming, so they did really well for their first meet.”

Between morning and afternoon sessions, fun races such as a Frisbee relay and a bellyflop contest entertained the crowd, with the latter dominated by a crew of Craig dads, appropriately enough for Father’s Day weekend.

Emma Fritz said she was still stinging from her leap into the pool for the bellyflop contest, though it got her ready for the races to come.

Though she’s been working on each of the major strokes this summer, one sticks out for her.

“I really like breaststroke, because I like how you can just glide on the water, then go under,” she said. “It doesn’t even feel like swimming, it’s like being in the wave pool.”