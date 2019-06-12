Craig Sea Sharks dive in for home meet: Bulldog Sports — Week of June 12, 2019
Wednesday
2 p.m. Bulldog Boys Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
2 p.m. Bulldog Boys Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Friday
TBD Friends of Coal Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Saturday
8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K and Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Sunday
9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Monday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.