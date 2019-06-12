Craig Sea Sharks hosts its annual home meet Saturday and Sunday at Craig Pool Complex.

File Photo

Wednesday

2 p.m. Bulldog Boys Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

2 p.m. Bulldog Boys Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Friday

TBD Friends of Coal Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Saturday

8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K and Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Sea Sharks Swim Meet at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.