Craig runners stay on course during Steamboat Marathon

A running series right down the road was a test of temerity Sunday for Craig harriers.

Among the hundreds of runners hitting the road for the 38th annual Steamboat Marathon’s festivities were 25 Craig athletes who saw a strong finish across the three big races.

Arthur Rinker, 34, was the lone Craig competitor to complete the full 26.2-mile trek — which varies in elevation by 1,400 feet between the starting line and finish line — ending the day in downtown Steamboat at a time of four hours, three minutes, 35 seconds. Rinker was comfortably in the top third of 174 finishers, placing 48th overall.

The half-marathon drew far more contestants with 754 runner posting times, and 19-year-old Riley Allen ranked third among them all at 1:22.07 in the 13.1 miles. The 2017 Moffat County High School graduate had plenty of practice in the past year as a member of Trinidad State Junior College’s cross country and track and field program, making it to the national championships in both.

Allen beat out MCHS XC and track coach Todd Trapp, whose time of 1:29.08 got him 11th, while Trini Loya’s 1:32.13 put him at 17th.

Jeremy Browning, (1:39:59), David Pressgrove (1:39:59) and Connor Scranton (1:40:12) were within steps of each other at 32nd, 33rd and 34th.

Grant Wade was 47th and Jennifer Pressgrove 50th to round out the top 50, while Carter Severson was 66th and Steve Gifford 84th.

Completing the top third of the day, Elizabeth Tucker took 101st, Andy Bogue 140th and Garrett Flint 249th.

Also representing Craig were Penny Murphy (342nd), Amy Knights (354), Alisa Brown (393), Michael Tucci (520), Kathy Innes (683) and Bonnie Flanders (746).

With 376 runners taking on the 10-kilometer race, Nathan Grivy had the fastest time of the Craig crowd, ranking 47th at 50:49, with 12-year-old Owen Gifford — one of the youngest runners in attendance — a few minutes behind at 54:45 and 79th.

Michelle Tucker took 93rd at 56:30, Eleanor Hasenbeck 282nd at 1:16:22 and Kevin Kernen 317th at 1:26 flat.