Craig Rotary hosts Passport to Reading celebration for Sunset, Ridgeview elementary students

With sunny skies and warm temperatures warming up Craig Thursday, the Rotary Club of Craig hosted its yearly Passport to Reading celebration at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, honoring elementary students from Sunset and Ridgeview elementary students who achieved the passport status through the Passport to Reading program.

The celebratory lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies, lemonade and water was provided by the Rotary Club at the fairgrounds Thursday afternoon. Students played games and enjoyed lunch, and the overall top readers were awarded prizes.

Roughly 100 students from Ridgeview and Sunset elementary schools qualified for the year-end barbecue by earning at least 20 stamps.

Elementary students compete in a fun lawn game Thursday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



Students cheer on their classmates during a lawn game Thursday. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



Elementary students grab chips, burgers, and hot dogs during Thursday's celebratory lunch. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



An elementary student flips through the pages of a book he received as one of the most improved readers in the district Tuesday. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



