Craig Rotary Club’s Diamonds and Spurs highlights glamour, giving spirit

From left, Christina and Kevin Oxley and Travis and JoBeth Tupa make a grand entrance at Craig Rotary Club's Diamonds and Spurs.

Andy Bockelman

The yearly culmination of global do-gooding and gala festivities took place Saturday, Jan. 25 as Craig Rotary Club welcomed community members to its 23rd annual Diamonds and Spurs.

The Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion was packed as people enjoyed an evening of dinner, drinks, dancing and more courtesy of Rotarians.

With a blend of country chic and formal flair, Stetsons and Stiletto heels alike were welcome for the fundraiser event, Rotary’s big blowout of the year to help finance its many activities within the community and beyond.

Before patrons dug into the dinner provided by KS Kreations or perused the wide variety of silent auction items available, Rotary emcee Len Browning handed off the microphone to fellow club members to provide testimonials about what the organization means to them.

“The reason I became a member of Rotary was to build friendships and to give back to my community, and I’ve done just that. It’s been a blessing to work beside my friends while serving my community,” said Rotarian Jesse Arthurs.

Arthurs noted the club’s Book Buddies program — pairing Rotary Club participants with area second-graders for shared reading time — has meant as much to him as students.

He noted an instance where he almost missed the activity but resolved to go amid a busy work schedule.

“The stress just lifted off me seeing all these smiling kids,” he said.

It didn’t hurt that a student also complimented his “spiffy-looking” attire that day.

“Needless to say, I made another friend,” he chuckled.

Daniel Snyder is new to Craig after relocating to the area to teach at Colorado Northwestern Community College, though he said he quickly acclimated thanks to Rotary.

“What better way to know what’s important to a community than through service? And who better to get to know first than other people who are interested in Craig?” he said. “I am so happy to be here now, so thank you for being Craig, and Rotary, thank you for welcoming me.”

Rotary Club President Robin Schiffbauer said she was pleased with the sold-out night, seeing many new faces and the work of fellow Rotarians in making it all happen.

“I enjoy the teamwork and camaraderie of Rotary and how we all come together and get it done,” she said. “Without the people and how they are, it would never happen.”