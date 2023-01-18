Craig Rotary Club to present 2023 Humanitarian Award Jan. 28

Each year Craig Rotary Club recognizes an individual who embodies the club’s ideal of Service Above Self with the Bill and Nancy Muldoon Humanitarian Award.

On Jan. 28 at the annual Diamond & Spurs fundraiser, Craig Rotary Club will be honoring Becky Plummer with this award.

Plummer was nominated for the award by Northwest Colorado Health and serves on various boards for the organization. Her humanitarian services include cooking and serving meals for local law enforcement on Christmas, and welcoming another person’s children into her home to raise for two years.

Plummer also shows she has a heart for the community’s veterans. She buys meals for members of the VFW and collects donations for Colorado VA facilities including books, quilts, and lap blankets as well as blank Christmas cards so patients can write to their loved ones. She delivers these donations around the holidays “to bring some joy”.

When asked how Plummer’s service benefits individuals, her coworkers said she “gives a tremendous amount of time to volunteer in the community that she lives in to make it a better place, and shows appreciation for others. She prioritizes the welfare of those around her and highlights the good that exists in the community.”