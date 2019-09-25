Craig residents on alert for trespassers: On the Record — Sept. 24

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 24

6:42 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported a suspect possibly checking doors in the area, so police cited a 50-year-old Craig man on a charge of open container and a written warning for trespassing.

8:40 a.m. On the 1000 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a Craig resident a warning for junk and hazardous property.

10:20 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

10:21 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they contineu to investagat a possile case of child abuse.

10:22 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

11:02 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible trespasser in someone’s yard, but the suspect left prior to officer’s arrival and police continue to investigate.

11:54 a.m. On the 800 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a written warning for abandoned and junk vehicles.

3:42 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a shoplifting incident at a local grocery store and police continue to investigate.

6:04 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call.

8:06 p.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, police in Craig responded to a liquor violation call. Craig police said a 19-year-old female and a juvenile female were issued citations on alcohol related charges.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

