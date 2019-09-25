 Craig residents on alert for trespassers: On the Record — Sept. 24 | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig residents on alert for trespassers: On the Record — Sept. 24

News | September 25, 2019

Craig Police Department 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

6:42 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported a suspect possibly checking doors in the area, so police cited a 50-year-old Craig man on a charge of open container and a written warning for trespassing. 

8:40 a.m. On the 1000 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a Craig resident a warning for junk and hazardous property. 

10:20 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. 

10:21 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they contineu to investagat a possile case of child abuse. 

10:22 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

11:02 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible trespasser in someone’s yard, but the suspect left prior to officer’s arrival and police continue to investigate. 

11:54 a.m. On the 800 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a written warning for abandoned and junk vehicles. 

3:42 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a shoplifting incident at a local grocery store and police continue to investigate. 

6:04 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. 

8:06 p.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, police in Craig responded to a liquor violation call. Craig police said a 19-year-old female and a juvenile female were issued citations on alcohol related charges. 

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

Crime & Courts
See more