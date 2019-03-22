Craig resident gets warning after two pit bulls get loose: On the Record — March 21

Craig Police Department

Thursday, March 21

12:50 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig assisted another police agency. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff's Office with a juvenile who came to the Public Safety Center to turn themselves in on a warrant.

8:18 a.m. On East 13th Street, police in Craig assisted a motorist. Craig police said the motorist was stuck on the street, but the motorist did not need assistance.

10:05 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Animal control issued a Craig resident a verbal warning after their two pit bulls escaped and were later detained.

12:09 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said what was initially a burglary call, turned out to be a Craig resident who later found some missing property.

2:45 p.m. Police in Craig executed a warrant. A 22-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside agency.

10:30 p.m. At Timberglen apartments, police in Craig checked on the welfare of a Craig resident. A caller from out of town requested a police check on a female party after their phone conversation was abruptly interrupted. Officers said they responded to the apartments and found the subject no longer lived there.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 51 calls for service on Thursday.