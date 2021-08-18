Craig receives over $400,000 from CDOT for ‘pedestrian enhancements’

Heavy equipment from Duran & Pearce Contractors work on tearing up the sidewalk on the corner of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way in July.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press file

The city of Craig will be one of the communities receiving grant money from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program.

CDOT is awarding 16 cities across the state of Colorado to fund local infrastructure projects in their communities. Craig will receive $480,000 for a Yampa Street Pedestrian Enhancement project. According to a press release from CDOT, the pedestrian enhancements will include improved ADA conditions like ramps, ADA-compliant tree grates and mid-block bulb-outs to further promote slower traffic speeds in the downtown area.

Mid-block bulb-outs (intersections that narrow the crossing distance for pedestrians and decrease curb radii) will help reduce speed of drivers, and ADA improvements will help elderly and disabled citizens of Craig.

“The Craig Downtown Revitalization project will continue to be a catalyst for ongoing commercial improvements, business expansion and attraction of new commercial enterprises,” Mayor Jarrod Ogden said in a press release. “The $480,000 awarded with this grant will provide a facelift to approximately 2,400 linear feet of storefront multi-modal access. The City of Craig is very thankful and appreciative of the help that we have received.”

These funds are provided by SB21-11, which will distribute $30 million for two grant programs: Larger Safety Infrastructure Grants and Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency Projects. Gov. Jared Polis signed SB21-11 in March.

Over 70 communities applied for grants by the May 14 deadline, and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release that SB-260 — which extends the program for the grants beyond the current grant cycle — will give other communities more opportunity for local infrastructure funding.

“CDOT is incredibly grateful for the tremendous partnerships and high level of support that has made the continuation of this innovative program possible,” Lew said. “The selected projects support a transportation system that safely accommodates all modes of travel, providing safe access to opportunity and mobility for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life statewide.”

Currently, Craig is continuing its sidewalk improvement project that has been happening over most of the summer. On Aug. 13, the city released an update about the status of the improvement project. The project is a week ahead of schedule, and this week, demolition will begin on the west side of the Yampa 500 block starting at 6th Street and continuing south for 300 feet. Pedestrian traffic will close once demolition begins.

On Wednesday, asphalt is scheduled for the east sidewalk, which will reopen once that is completed. Light posts will also be reinstalled on the east side of the 400 block. By the end of the month, trees and tree gates will be introduced to the east side of Yampa Avenue.