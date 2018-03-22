Craig radio station purchased by Steamboat Radio Group

CRAIG — The ink is expected to be dry on contracts transferring ownership of KRAI AM and FM radio to the Steamboat Radio group this week.

"Listeners and clients should know that, even though the station is selling, we are still here, and we are still local," said Senior Account Executive Marci Marumoto.

Operations will relocate to Unit A, 2550 Copper Ridge Drive in Steamboat Springs, but towers and translators in Moffat County will remain in Moffat County. The Craig sales office will move from the Centennial Mall to Draper Insurance Group, 115 W Victory Way, in Craig. The moves are expected to be complete by April 1.

There may be short periods when one or both KRAI radio stations are briefly off the air. If the transition goes as planned, listeners should initially notice few changes.

Frank and Tammie Hanel, former station owners, will move to Phoenix, Arizona, to be nearer their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Frank is contracted to provide consultation to Steamboat Radio for the next six months and is considering a longer on-air role.

Marumoto will retain her position.

"The new owners of the station were interested in buying, because they work," she said. "The operational part of the station will be out of Steamboat, but sales are out of the Craig. Listeners will hear a couple of new voices. The transition should be seamless."

News Director Noland Sharpe is excited to move to Fort Collins at the end of March. He will continue to provide news to KRAI listeners while completing a bachelor's degree in business.

"It's been a good experience, job-wise, my first in the radio industry," he said.

Steamboat Radio, owned by Don Tlapek, adds KRAI to a lengthy list of stations, including the following.

• KBCR — Big Country Radio 96.9

• KCOQ — The River 100.5

• KEZZ — Easy 94.1

• KTYV — Sports on FM 98.9

• KKSV – 105.7

"They understand our community and how Craig operates and why the station has been successful," Marumoto said. "I am really looking forward to working with them."

Tlapek was not available for an interview this week.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.