Craig Pride celebrates national Pride month

Craig Pride group members gather outside of the Moffat County Courthouse at the Craig Pride celebration in June 2021.

Jessica Dumas/Courtesy photo

This year will be the second year that community members have rallied together to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ community and allies to gather in celebration of national pride month.

Craig Pride will be hosting a pride gathering from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Loudy Simpson Park. It is being designed as a family friendly event that features games, activities, food and drinks.

Event organizer Erica Davidson said it will be a place for people to gather, chat and get to know each other. There will be a couple of local organizations and vendors setting up tables to add community support.

“It’s a place for people to know that it’s OK to be who they are,” Davidson said, “People can be themselves and that is 100% beautiful and acceptable and we love you all.”

Davidson said there have been smaller pride events in Craig in years past. Last year was the first year that Craig Pride came together to celebrate in a way that was more visible in the community.

Craig Pride is put together by a group of people who want to see a safe space for LGBTQ+ community members. Former Craig resident and group representative Jessica Dumas said Davidson saw the need and posted about it in the Craig Community Chat on Facebook. At first, there was some backlash, but then other community members jumped in to support Davidson and make the event happen.

Last year’s pride celebration was significant for Davidson because it was her first year coming out, and it was important to be surrounded by others in the community in a safe space.

“I wanted to create a safe space in the community for people to come out and be themselves without fear,” Davidson said.

Pride flags are displayed at Breeze Street Park during the 2021 Craig Pride celebration.

Jessica Dumas/Courtesy photo

This year for Craig Pride the community has banded together to create a larger inclusive event. The event is open to allies, and someone doesn’t have to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community to attend.

“We want everyone throughout the community to know there are allies and safe people, especially the youth in the community,” Dumas said. “A lot of us in the group are people who have grown up here and haven’t felt that inclusivity.”

Last year the event had about 20-30 people who turned out. Organizers are hoping for at least that many this year, but anticipate that the number may double.

“There were community members last year who saw what it was about, and we think there will be more support this year,” Davidson said.

Craig Pride organizes other events throughout the summer including tie-dye activities, rock painting and a day at the river.

Davidson said that there are other summer events in the works.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible,” Dumas said. “Whether it’s a group of 10 or 20 people, we are wanting to make it as welcoming as possible.”

Local children hold flags while showing their support for the 2021 Craig Pride celebration.

Jessica Dumas/Courtesy photo

Craig Pride hosts a Facebook group for anyone who wants to be a part of the group or get involved in the planning of the events throughout the summer. The events are free to anyone who wants to attend.

“Obviously we are coming off of a pandemic and a recession, so we’re doing a lot of this on a budget. We want to do this as a family friendly and affordable event,” Dumas said. “We want to make sure everyone has the ability to participate.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Erica Davidson at ericadavidson98@msn.com or 970-629-0721.