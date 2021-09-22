Craig Press’s capstone event for Longevity Project embraces need for mental health awareness, services
Community members gathered at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Wednesday to learn about and discuss mental health options and resources in the county. Hosted by the Craig Press, the panel and keynote speaker were the capstone event of The Longevity Project — a four-week, in-depth look at mental health in the community.
Over the past four weeks, Craig Press has published stories every Friday about the status of local mental health care and those who are working to make those resources more accessible and available. Stories from that series include topics like mental health care for children, suicide prevention, upticks in crises post-pandemic and addiction/behavioral health services that are given to inmates.
Event-goers on Wednesday first listened to a panel of local mental and behavioral health professionals and had the opportunity to visit booths from health resources like Providence Recovery and Mind Springs Health.
The panel — moderated by editor Cuyler Meade — touched on topics ranging from access to care, stigmatization of mental illness, addiction and scarcity of job applicants for local mental health positions.
Following the panel, guests heard a pre-recorded speech from inspirational speaker Kevin Hines, the nationally renowned speaker on suicide prevention and mental health. Hines was originally planning to attend and speak in person, but he tested positive for COVID-19 days before Wednesday’s event. Hines is one of fewer than 40 people who have survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge and has since begun working as a speaker advocating for behavioral health and suicide prevention.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
Readers interested in viewing all parts of the Craig Press’s Longevity Project can visit https://www.craigdailypress.com/recent-stories/longevity/.
