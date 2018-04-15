Craig Press wins General Excellence, Advertising Excellence at CPA conference

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Craig Press was honored with awards for General Excellence and Advertising Excellence on Saturday at the Colorado Press Association Annual Conference in Colorado Springs.

In addition to the major awards, the newspaper staff also garnered 19 individual awards for excellence.

"I'm so extremely proud of all our team members, who work so hard day in and day out to bring the news to Moffat County," said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell. "Accepting these awards on their behalf is my very great honor."

Added Craig Press Advertising Manager Sheli Steele, "I feel like, with the changes we’ve seen in the past year, we did really well. We were in a different class this year, and we submitted only the work we felt was our very best. That work rose to the top, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team."

Individual awards are as follows.

Advertising

Recommended Stories For You

Second place: Sheli Steele — Best Use of Color in an Ad

First place: Cori Kroese — Best Small Space Ad

Second place: Sheli Steele, Leigh Sokol — Best Automotive Ad

First place: Cori Kroese, Leigh Sokol — Best Restaurant Or Dining Ad

Second place: Cori Kroese, Janette Najere — Best Restaurant or Dining Ad

First place: Cori Kroese, Janette Najera —Best Health Care Ad

First place: Cori Kroese — Best Medium Space Ad

First place: Cori Kroese — Best Large Space Ad

First place: Sheli Steele, Janette Najera, Leigh Sokol — Best Advertising Campaign

Second place: Sheli Steele, Leigh Sokol, Janette Najera —Best Advertising Campaign

Second place: staff — Best Newspaper/House Ad Promotion

First place: staff — Best Classified Pages or Sections

Editorial

First place: Jim Patterson — Best Editorial Writing

Second place: Sasha Nelson — Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story

First place: Lauren Blair, Thomas Martinez, Sasha Nelson — Best Deadline News Reporting

First place: Lauren Blair — Best Sustained Coverage

First place: Jim Patterson — Best Serious Column Writing

Second place: Andy Bockelman — Best Sports Column Writing

Second place: Renee Campbell, Thomas Martinez, Andy Bockelman, Sasha Nelson, Patrick Kelly, Lauren Blair — Best Editorial Special Section, Glossy or Magazine.

"It's been my very great pleasure and honor to lead this team of talented, dedicated journalists for the past six months," said Craig Press Editor Jim Patterson. "These awards confirm what I already knew; Craig and Moffat County have a newspaper they can truly be proud of."