Craig Press welcomes newsroom additions

Jordan Bastian

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Craig Press and Steamboat Pilot & Today have hired Jordan Bastian into a newly created role as the newspapers’ special sections/magazines and digital engagement editor.

As a freelance and part-time journalist, Bastian’s work has appeared in Irish Sport Horse Magazine, the Local Rag Magazine in New Zealand and Ranch and Resort Realty. In her previous roles, Bastian has tackled everything from feature writing, copywriting and website design to photo-editing and crafting descriptions for luxury property listings.

In her work for Sport Horse Magazine, Bastian wrote articles keeping up with the latest trends in the equine industry. In other roles she has held, Bastian was tasked with keeping tabs on New Zealand’s surf competitions, as well as crafting feature pieces about new small business openings.

While her roots are in Maui, Hawaii, Bastian knows Colorado and Steamboat Springs well.

She has experience at Storm Mountain Ranch in Steamboat, having worked the barn and trails, as well as creating a new gallery page for the ranch’s website. Bastian also made rounds as one of the flag girls for the Steamboat Pro Rodeo series.

Bastian first came to Steamboat in 2019 to work with Storm Mountain Ranch for the summer. Hooked on the area, she returned each summer after that.

“I just found a home in Steamboat that was very unexpected in the rodeo and skiing community,” Bastian said. “I came here for one job for one summer, and I ended up staying for three years now.”

Bastian graduated from Colorado State University in 2021 with a degree in equine sciences and a minor in journalism and communication, and she comes into the new role with the Steamboat Pilot and Craig Press looking to grow their magazines and special sections, as well as continuing to focus on their digital strategies.

“We’ve been looking to use our resources in Steamboat and Craig to maximize our abilities, and Jordan makes for a great addition to our team directly in line with our goals,” Editor Eli Pace said. “Her experience in journalism and in Steamboat made her a perfect fit for this position, and we’re excited to see where she will take it.”

With Bonnie Stewart leading the Steamboat Pilot and Craig Press as the publisher of both publications, the two newspapers have pooled resources to put a focus back on their digital coverage and on their magazines and special sections with the new position.

Keith Kramer

Courtesy photo

In addition to Bastian, the Steamboat Pilot and Craig Press have hired former Steamboat Today Editor Keith Kramer, who led the newspaper from 1989-97. Kramer has come back as a part-time copy editor and reporters coach.

“Keith stepped in to help us out while we’re short-staffed, and he’s been such a great addition that it just made sense to remove ‘interim’ from his title,” Pace said. “He has institutional knowledge, decades in the community and strong copy editing and proofreading skills, so we’re grateful to have him on the team.”

The Steamboat Pilot & Today and Craig Press also recently hired a new copy editor and page designer in Cody Rivera, who joined the team after working for MediaNews Group and Prairie Mountain Media. Rivera has worked on publications including the Denver Post, Boston Herald, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call, the Loveland Reporter-Herald and more.

Rivera is working remotely for the Craig Press and Steamboat Pilot from Longmont, leading the newspapers’ design team and shepherding the newspapers to press each night. He has a degree in journalism with a minor in broadcasting from Western Illinois University.

“Hiring the right people can be hard,” Stewart said. “We are very fortunate to have found three amazing individuals who will help us continue to provide the kind of professionally produced, intensely local journalism you’ve come to expect from us. I would like to welcome Jordan, Keith and Cody to our newspaper family.”