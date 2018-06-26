Craig Press welcomes new reporter

CRAIG — The Craig Press is pleased to welcome David Tan as its new government and energy reporter.

Tan earned his bachelor's degree in journalism in 2015 from Metropolitan State University of Denver and quickly landed a job as a general assignment reporter for the Colby Free Press, in Colby, Kansas. He left the Free Press in December 2017 to return to Colorado.

"We were impressed with David's qualifications and his sincere desire to become a part of our team and our community," said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell. “We look forward to him being a part of the Craig Press team.”

Tan has garnered multiple awards of excellence for writing and photography from the Kansas Press Association. He also taught basic photography skills to Colby residents and was a guest speaker at the Pioneer Memorial Library on the subject of writing.

In his off time, Tan is a self-professed "nerd," enjoying video games, comic books and cartoons.

"We're excited to have found someone with David's passion for writing and storytelling," said Craig Press Editor Jim Patterson. "We know he will prove a valuable addition to the Craig Press news team and look forward to introducing him to our community."

To reach Tan, email dtan@CraigDailyPress.com, or call 970-875-1795.