Craig Press welcomes new assistant editor to team

The Steamboat Pilot & Today and Craig Press have hired John Chalstrom as the assistant editor, starting a new chapter in a professional career that stretches across a wide range of experience in the education, state government, publications, the outdoors and more.

Chalstrom is coming into a newly created position as the assistant editor for the Steamboat Pilot and the Craig Press. He will be based out of the Steamboat Pilot’s offices after recently relocating full time to the Stagecoach area with his wife, Jill.

Chalstrom will work as the assistant editor for both newspapers, which already share a publisher, editor, special section/digital engagement editor and copy editor.

“With John coming on board, it completes our four-person management team at the Steamboat Pilot and Craig Press,” Editor Eli Pace said. “Even better, John’s professional experience aligns perfectly with many of the coverage areas we really want to focus on going forward, and I believe he will be an amazing addition for both newspapers.”

Chalstrom earned a doctorate degree in education from Iowa State University in 2007. His dissertation focused on the dynamics and experiences of internally hired principals of Iowa public school districts.

He graduated from Drake University in 1995 with a master’s degree in education and earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Northern Iowa in 1988. Most recently, Chalstrom served as an adjunct professor at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Prior to retiring from education, Chalstrom served several Iowa school districts as a chief financial officer, superintendent, high school principal and teacher. In addition to his work in education, Chalstrom was appointed to serve two terms as a board member for the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Chalstrom has written extensively on outdoor issues having been published in Colorado Outdoors Magazine, Iowa Outdoors, Iowa Sportsman, American Cattlemen and Sporting Classics.

Chalstrom said his passion for writing and editing as well as his love for the Yampa Valley drove him to accept the assistant editor’s position. He is also an avid fisherman and has worked as a part-time guide for Steamboat Flyfisher.

“We feel in love with the area 10 years ago and we’re excited to call this our home,” Chalstrom said.