Craig Press welcomes Max O’Neill as new sports and education reporter

Max O'Neill

Courtesy Photo

Max O’Neill joins the Craig Press as the new sports and education reporter for Moffat County.

O’Neill is an Ithaca, NY native and recently graduated with a degree in Television-Radio from Ithaca College before moving to Craig to pursue sports and education reporting for the Craig Press

The Craig Press asked Max a few questions as a way of introducing him to CP readers.

What kind of work were you doing immediately before this job, and what did you like about that experience?

Prior to this job, I was writing for the Ithaca College newspaper, The Ithacan, as a senior at Ithaca College. What I enjoyed about that job was breaking stories and the relationships that I developed with the athletes that I covered.

What was your college major, and why?

My college major was Television-Radio. TV-R was my major because it allowed me to study the things that I’m passionate about more so than the other media based majors that Ithaca offers.

What attracted you to journalism?

What attracted me to journalism was the ability to write about sports. I find that I am a better writer than orator so when deciding what kind of jobs to apply to after college I decided to lean more towards the sports journalism jobs than the TV or radio jobs.

What drew you to Colorado?

What drew me the most to Colorado was the job that I now have with the Craig Press.

What do you look forward to most in your new position with the Craig Press?

The thing that I look forward to the most in my new job as a sports and education reporter is meeting the people in the community and covering Moffat County sports, especially football since I grew up in an area without high school football. As a result, the “Friday Night Lights” type setting is interesting and exciting to me.

What are you most excited about when it comes to working with sources within the community?

I think I am most excited about building the relationships with people in the community, as both friends and sources so that they know they can trust me when a story does arise, they can come to me and I will fairly and accurately report it.

What do you like to do in your free time?

In my free time, I like to hang out with friends and watch sports and play video games. I also like to watch movies and television.