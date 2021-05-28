Craig Press welcomes Kendy Boardman as new account manager

Kendy Boardman joins the Craig Press as the new advertising account manager.

Boardman comes to the Craig Press from Tri-Cities, Washington, where she lived for more than four years.

The move to Craig brings Boardman home, back to where her family has lived for generations.

The Craig Press asked Boardman a few questions as a way of introducing her to CP readers:

What interested you in Moffat County and the Craig Press?

I was born and raised in Craig and my family has lived in the area for generations so my interest in Moffat County comes from growing up here and wanting to return to my roots. When I was young, my parents read the Craig Daily Press every day and like every other child at the time, I used it often for homework assignments involving current events. I’m excited to now be working at a place that was a longstanding part of my childhood and adolescence and to be helping local business owners connect with their customers.

What kind of work were you doing immediately before this job, and what did you like about that experience?

While I have over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising, I took a break from the industry in order to restore my creative juices. During that time I earned a degree in psychology and in the year and a half before moving to Craig I ran my own fitness business. The thing I liked most about that experience was helping women achieve their fitness and weight-loss goals as a Certified Personal Trainer. I love using my knowledge and talents to help others achieve success.

What do you look forward to most in your new position with the Craig Press?

I am really looking forward to getting involved in the community and working with local business owners.

What are you most excited about when it comes to working with advertisers?

What excites me most about working with advertisers is getting to know the business owners and seeing the passion that they have for their businesses and for their customers.

What do you like to do in your free time?

In my free time I like to camp and fish with my husband and spend time with our family (including our two little dogs and our cat). I also enjoy visiting museums, antiquing, reading, and crafting.