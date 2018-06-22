Craig Press welcomes familiar face while seeing off longtime employee

Craig Press recently said farewell to an employee with years of experience, though their replacement has put in quite a bit of time as well at the newspaper.

Cori Kroese’s final day with the Craig Press was Thursday as she prepares to take a job with Moffat County School District’s human resources department.

Kroese has worked for the news outlet’s advertising section for a total 14 years, including a 10-year stretch from to 2002 to early 2012 before leaving for a position with family business Anson Excavating & Pipe Inc. She then returned for a stint from 2014 to 2018.

“She’s a true asset that’s going to be missed,” Publisher Renee Campbell said, noting Kroese’s hard work in the department and within the community.

Replacing Kroese in the role of account manager is Shannon Moore, who began Monday.

Moore most recently was general manager at Clarion Inn & Suites for the past three years and worked at Craig Chamber of Commerce for five years prior to that. From 2008 to 2010, she was part of the ad staff at Craig Press.

“I’m thrilled to have Shannon back,” Campbell said. “She has such passion and drive and loves the community and the businesses.”

Moore said she is pleased to see the atmosphere upon her return to the paper.

“I’m excited to join the team because it’s a really good group of people here,” she said. “I have a lot of experience in working with businesses here and marketing in general, so I think it’ll be an easy fit and transition.”

Advertising Manager Sheli Steele said she sees Moore’s overall knowledge of Craig and Moffat County is a big benefit, as is her quickness to get back in the swing of the job.

“I’ve never had someone who was so enthusiastic and out collecting money on their first day,” Steele said.