Craig Press welcomes Courtney Orvalla as new account manager

New Advertising Account Manager Courtney Orvalla.

Courtney Orvalla / Courtesy Photo

Courtney Orvalla joins the Craig Press in a new capacity, taking over as an advertising account manager after a year working for the Craig Press as an office assistant.

Orvalla is a long-time Moffat County resident.

The Craig Press asked Courtney a few questions as a way of introducing her to CP readers:

What kind of work were you doing immediately before this job, and what did you like about that experience?

I worked as the office assistant for the Craig Press and as a Librarian Technician at the Moffat County Libraries. I would say my favorite part about both experiences would be the people I got to meet/help and the way both jobs let me use my creativity.

How long have you been with the Craig Press in your previous role?

Just over one year.

What do you look forward to most in your new position with the Craig Press?

I’m looking forward to many things with my new position, mostly being able to work along side my Craig Press team more and work with members in our community.

What are you most excited about when it comes to working with advertisers?

I’m mostly excited to meet them and provide them with an advertising experience that will help and support their companies!

What do you like to do in your free time?

I enjoy spending my free time outside in the mountains or watching movies with my fiancé and family.