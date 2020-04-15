Craig Press to host webinar answering unemployment questions

The Craig Press and partner publications will host a live informational webinar on April 16 at 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time addressing questions about unemployment benefits and career development during the coronavirus pandemic.

Panelists will include Jessica Valand, Director of the Northwest Workforce Area for the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, and Mellanee Montgomery, Employment First Coordinator with the Summit County Department of Human Services.

The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including: how to apply for unemployment benefits, how the federal CARES Act has changed unemployment benefits, tips for job searching during the pandemic and how people who’ve been laid off can prepare to return to the workforce.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions to the panel. Registration is available athttps://bit.ly/UnemploymentPanel. The webinar will also be streamed live on craigdailypress.com and the Craig Press Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.