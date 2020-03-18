Craig Press to host coronavirus webinar Thursday, March 19

The Craig Press will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The webinar will feature Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Glen Mays (courtesy photo)

It will be available live at CraigDailyPress.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/CraigPressNewspaper. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar. There may not be time to answer all submitted questions.

The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Craig Press’ sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including the Steamboat Pilot & Today and The Aspen Times.

