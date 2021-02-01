Craig Press to host Coffee & A Newspaper Wednesday, Feb. 3
The Craig Press invites the community to join the restart of Coffee & A Newspaper at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3 at our new location, Prodigal Sons Coffee House, located at 34 E. Victory Way.
To kick off the 2021 Coffee & A Newspaper series, we want to hear from you, the readers. We invite our readers to a roundtable discussion about how we are consistently trying to improve the news and information we share.
We want to learn what our readers want to see in the newspaper, what we are doing well, and where we can improve.
We will also live stream the discussion on Facebook for those who prefer to stay home.
Coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, contact General Manager Sheli Steele at 970-875-1782.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
