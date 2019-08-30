Craig Press seeks editorial board members

The Craig Press is seeking community members to participate in the latest cycle of the editorial board.

Applicants should be interested in local politics and current events and a resident of Craig or Moffat County.

Two community representatives are needed to join newspaper staff in providing a weekly editorial for the opinion section.

The editorial board meets at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Craig Press office. Community members will need to commit to meeting each week through the end of 2019.

Interested parties should send submit their name, phone number, address, and reason for applying to news@CraigDailyPress.com or to the following address:

Craig Press

466 Yampa Ave.

Craig, CO, 81625

For more information, call 970-875-1782.