Craig Press seeking owner of lost hearing aids

On Wednesday afternoon, Craig Press staff members discovered a set of hearing aids in the parking lot on the 400 block of Yampa Avenue.

The medical device is a Phonak brand with dual earpieces that appear to have been molded to the user’s ears. The set also includes a small metal clip attached.

Any community members who have lost this item or knows a friend or family member who may have lost it can stop by the newspaper’s office, 466 Yampa Ave., upon opening at 8 a.m. Thursday or call the front desk at 970-824-7031.