Craig Press provides digital training to enhance local businesses’ online presence

Craig Press recently hosted a digital advertising seminar, a session which the newspaper seeks to host again to aid in promotion of local businesses.

The event, which took place March 12 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, provided area businesses a crash course in how to optimize online opportunities in the digital world to further enhance awareness of services.

“I think advertisers were surprised to learn of all the solutions we offer and how they can implement them into their business,” said Sheli Steele, advertising manager for Craig Press. “So many local businesses don't even have a website, so learning the importance of some sort of digital footprint was eye-opening to them.”

The newspaper is considering hosting similar sessions based on community interest.

“We were excited for the opportunity to educate our community on the expansive digital product portfolio the Craig Press and Swift Communications offer,” Steele said. “We offer our local business clients the same digital products and services that major markets offer, at prices that work for a variety of budgets. Craig Press is your one-house solution offering integrated traditional print with digital solutions, events and more.”

For more information about digital opportunities through Craig Press, contact 970-875-1788 or ssteele@craigdailypress.com.