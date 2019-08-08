Craig Press promotes Sheli Steele to new general manager

Sheli Steele

File Photo

Sheli Steele has been named general manager/advertising director of the Craig Press.

She will oversee all day-to-day operations of the Craig Press including news, advertising and distribution.

Steele joined the Craig Press in 2013 as an account manager and was promoted to advertising director in 2015.

“I couldn’t be happier to promote Sheli to a position she has earned,” said Samantha Johnston, general manager, Colorado Mountain News Media – West. “Sheli’s solid business acumen is matched only by her heart for Moffat County and her commitment to a quality local newspaper.”

Steele has deep roots in Craig and Moffat County as a business owner — both a longtime family business and a children’s clothing boutique. She graduated from Moffat County High School before attending Western Colorado University, formerly Western State College.

Steele is a member of the Rotary Club of Craig and serves on its board of directors as well as the Moffat County United Way Human Resource Council.

“Sheli has such a strong understanding of what makes Moffat County special,” Johnston said. “She’s raised three daughters in this community and she has a true passion for contributing to the continued health and vibrancy of Craig and Moffat County.”

Steele succeeds Renee Campbell, who relocated to Ohio in early July.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to help local businesses succeed and to be the news outlet that tells the stories that matter to Craig and Moffat County,” Steele said. “I look forward to being a part of the team that informs, educates and entertains our audiences every day for years to come.”