Craig Press promotes Bockelman, Nelson

CRAIG — The Craig Press is pleased to announce the recent promotions of two of its newsroom veterans.

Andy Bockelman — who has worked at the Craig Press from more than five years, has been promoted to the position of digital engagement editor. In his new role, Bockelman will be in charge of planning and executing the newspaper's online presence and working to enhance coverage and reach through social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In addition, he will continue in his longtime role as sports editor and entertainment reporter.

"Andy is a tremendous asset to our newsroom and to the community it serves," said Craig Press Editor Jim Patterson. "In addition to being a gifted writer and reporter, Andy has an intuitive sense for how to engage our readers through social media. This promotion is well-deserved, and I'm excited to see what Andy will do in terms of improving and growing our online efforts."

Sasha Nelson, longtime education and health care reporter, is assuming the role of assistant editor for the newspaper. Like Bockelman, Nelson will continue in her reporting role, though in a more limited capacity.

"Sasha is a natural leader and organizer," Patterson said. "She has an innate tendency to jump on assignments and coordinate individual efforts toward a common goal. I can't wait to see the improvements she's sure to bring to our processes and protocols. Both Andy and Sasha are tremendously valuable assets, and I'm very happy we were able to recognize their stellar work with these promotions."

Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell also offered high praise for Bockelman and Nelson.

"We are so lucky to have such talented reporters on our team who continue to grow and take on new work," Campbell said. "Andy and Sasha both have worked for the Craig Press for many years on and off in different roles. I am confident their promotions will focus on their strengths and help them grow as individuals learning new skills.

"They will continue to build our strong news team and continue to bring our community the best coverage we can — in print, digital, and on all social media channels. This is an exciting change for both of them and the Craig Press."