Craig Press now accepting nominees for 20 under 40

Craig Press 20 under 40



The Craig Press is now accepting nominees for the top 20 under 40 in Moffat County.

Nominees have the chance to be featured in the Feb. 26 special section. Nominees should have achieved professional success and have a track record of contributing to the community and making a real difference in the lives of the people around them.

Considerations for those highlighted in the special section will be given to civic engagements, job experience, and professional awards.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be 39 or younger, and must work and live in Craig and Moffat County.

Nominees can include a client, co-worker, a friend, a boss, or even yourself. Nominees will be accepted through January 15, 2021.

To nominate, please visit: http://www.craigdailypress.com/20under40

