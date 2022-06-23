Craig Press names Amber Delay assistant editor

Amber Delay is a Yampa Valley native who spends free time reading, writing, and enjoying the outdoors with her partner and two dogs.

Tim O’Connor/Courtesy Photo

The Craig Press has promoted Amber Delay to the role of assistant editor.

Delay joined the Craig Press in February 2022 after working in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. She comes into the role with a wide variety of experience and a deep knowledge of Moffat County and Craig.

“Amber has been a great asset for the newspaper as a reporter, and I’m so excited to have her in an expanded role,” Editor Eli Pace said. “Amber is a longtime local, understands Craig, loves the community and has shown great ability since joining the newspaper.”

Most recently, Delay worked at her family’s business Healing Touch Co-op in downtown Craig, where she helped manage operations and worked as a wellness practitioner. As a practitioner she provided massage therapy, Ayurvedic treatments, and yoga to local clients.

Before that, Delay held the position of executive director at the Grand Futures Prevention, in which she led the program team and worked with the nonprofit’s board of directors and volunteers to prevent substance abuse among youth across Northwest Colorado. Delay was also tasked with creating and managing the budget, in addition to grant writing, reporting, and much more.

Delay has also worked in the public sector, including the Josephine County government in Grants Pass, Oregon, where she was responsible for meeting with county departments and community partners to identify projects, develop solutions and create funding strategies. She also handled funding applications and project management for multiple different initiatives.

She was also responsible for building relationships with potential funders and educating them on the needs of Josephine County. That came after a stint as a purchasing agent for Routt County government, where Delay crafted, coordinated and managed requests for proposals, in addition to other responsibilities more.

“I am delighted that Amber is taking on this new role,” Publisher Bonnie Stewart said of the promotion. “Amber has deep roots in the community and, together with Eli, will grow our coverage in and around Moffat County.”

Delay received her diploma from Moffat County High School in 2007 and later graduated from Concordia University of Chicago with a master’s degree in grant writing, management and program evaluation after earning a bachelor’s degree in English and writing from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

In addition to working in the public sector, Delay has substantial experience with nonprofits, having served as a program manager for Routt County United Way from February 2017 to July 2019.

Delay is also a massage therapist and a yoga instructor. She is trained to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid and has served on the board for the Steamboat Springs Education Fund.

Delay lives in Craig with her partner and two dogs. She enjoys the outdoors, camping, paddle boarding and reading.

“Working with the Craig Press has been an opportunity for me to truly get back to my roots and do something I love, which is writing and being out in the community,” Delay said. “I love this valley and am excited to serve in this role.”

With Delay’s promotion, the Craig Press currently has an opening for a reporter’s position.