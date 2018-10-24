Craig Press Coffee & a Newspaper event to recap Moffat County election

CRAIG — Join Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Jim Patterson for Coffee & a Newspaper, set for 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the East Kum & Go, 700 East Victory Way.

Special guests will be Lila Herod, Moffat County clerk and recorder, and Tori Pingley, of the election department.

The topic of discussion will be a recap of the Nov. 6 General Election turnout and results.

Everyone is welcome, and coffee and pastries will be served.