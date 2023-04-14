Craig prepares for more flooding issues as temps are expected to rise again this weekend

The water level continues to rise in Fortification Creek on Friday, April 15, as Craig and Moffat County officials are trying to get ahead of potential flooding issues in the city and county.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The water running through Fortification Creek in Craig continued to rise Friday, April 14, even though the day brought cooler temperatures to the area.

On Thursday, April 13, there was widespread flooding in Hayden in the morning, and Craig experienced some flooding later in the evening with a handful of city streets and county roads inundated by floodwater.

Additionally, Moffat County received approximately 4 inches of snow overnight, which local officials fear could lead to the water levels rising even more, especially as the temperatures begin to warm again on Saturday, April 15.

However, a slow increase in temperatures over the next few days should allow county and city crews to make some headway as they try to stay ahead of potential flooding issues. Problem areas in Craig and Moffat County currently include:

• Barclay and Heather streets are closed north of Elmwood.

• Lincoln Street is closed from Victory Way north to Seventh Street, so crews can start building sand berms.

• Country Road 30 at mile marker 2.6 is open for one lane. A temporary closure is expected later Friday for culvert replacement.

• CR 78 is open to residents only. Partial closures are expected as crews work to repair damages.

• CR 18S and CR 89 are closed until further notice

• CR 103 at mile marker 2 is closed indefinitely due to culvert washout. The county is working to get alternate access for the residents who have been affected.

• CR 4 at mile marker 47 is impacted with water but passable with one lane.

• The city and county Road and Bridge departments, along with Craig Fire, assisted Thursday night filling sandbags and distributing the out on Friday.

• Craig Road and Bridge was able to clear culverts along North Yampa.

• Moffat County Road and Bridge is working to replace and add culverts on the impacted roads.

Sandbags are available at the City Park north parking lot. Residents in immediate areas of concern can pick up sandbags until 6 p.m. Friday. Residents outside the areas of concern can also pickup sandbags in limited numbers if the need arises. People should contact Craig Road and Bridge at 970-824-4463 to make arraignments to pick up sandbags.

County and city officials are also asking people to sign up for MoffatAlerts Emergency Notification by going to bit.ly/3H8cAZF . The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Police Department are also asking people not drive through flooded areas and avoid them at all costs.

If residents are experiencing health or safety issues or need to report road washouts, the can call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 970-824-6501. In the event of an emergency, people should call 911.

Flooding has affected a handful of city and county roads in Moffat County. Local officials are asking motorists not to try to drive through flooded areas.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Bonnie Stewart/Craig Press