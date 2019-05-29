Craig Pool Complex opens for summer: Bulldog Sports — Week of May 29, 2019
Wednesday
1 p.m. Opening day at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation machine pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Friday
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Saturday
8 a.m. Freedom Hooves Poker Ride at Duffy Mountain, Moffat County Road 17
Sunday
None
Monday
10 a.m. Lady Bulldog Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth baseball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Tuesday
10 a.m. Lady Bulldog Middle School Basketball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation t-ball at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation machine pitch at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
