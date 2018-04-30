Craig Police working to crack string of eggings: On the Record – April 25 through 27

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 27

12:03 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A vehicle was reportedly egged. It was the first of many eggings reported Friday.

12:06 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of suspicious persons. A caller reported that two juveniles who appeared to be high-school aged were seen in the area, and that they ran and hid from the caller. Officers spoke with the juveniles, who were released to their parents and given warnings about breaking Craig's curfew law.

4:53 a.m. Near Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. It was an employee waiting to go to work.

7:34 a.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Road, a house was reportedly egged.

9:13 a.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, a vehicle was reportedly egged. The vehicle sustained damage, and a report was filed.

9:15 a.m. On the 3300 block of Overlook Drive, a house was reportedly egged.

10:30 a.m. On the 2000 block of B Street, a house was reportedly egged.

12:25 p.m. On the 900 block of Legion Street, a vehicle was reportedly egged.

1:21 p.m. Near Loaf 'n Jug, officers received a report of a drunken driver. A caller reported seeing two men drinking beer in a pickup truck driving northbound on Moffat County Road 7. Officers spoke with the men and found no crime.

3:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespass. A caller reported a man and woman would not leave the house after being asked. The couple was reportedly in a verbal fight. Both were served notices of trespass, and the 48-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from Gunnison for failure to appear on theft charges.

7:39 p.m. In front of Big O Tires, officers responded to a reported crash. A red Jeep Cherokee was involved.

7:45 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh, officers responded to a report of an assault. A caller reported a woman's boyfriend slapped her sister.

9:26 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A security camera reportedly had its wires ripped out.

10:30 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. Officers spoke with the parties and found no crime.

Saturday, April 28

2:49 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of shots fired. Officers believe the noise came from City Market, where some cleaning equipment backfired about the same time.

4:59 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of two suspicious people. Officers spoke with the pair. A woman was on her way to work on her bicycle, and another person appeared to be fixing the bicycle.

6:57 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller reported a man broke into her house, pushed her and stole her cellphone. She said when she approached him about the cellphone, he began yelling and broke through the bedroom door. Officers arrested the 23-year-old Craig man for obstructing phone services, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of child abuse, theft and criminal mischief.

10:04 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman asked to have a man removed from the property. Officers went to the residence, and the man agreed to leave.

10:51 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a caller reported a man had stolen $100 from her residence.

1:21 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a reported threat. A man allegedly threatened another man on a bicycle before leaving the scene. The alleged perpetrator was last seen headed toward Golden Arms Apartments.

3;46 p.m. At McDonald's, a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a Ford F350 and another car. No injuries were reported. One of the drivers was issued a summons.

4:32 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft.

5:12 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft.

8:27 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of theft. A caller said she gave some furniture to a woman and now believed the woman might have stolen a television. Later in the day, the caller told officers the issue had been taken care of.

Sunday, April 29

2:29 a.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle. A caller reported a truck outside with its door open. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

3:03 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers contacted two pedestrians, which resulted in arrests. A 35-year-old Craig man was arrested for possession of weapons by a previous offender and seven counts of violating a protection order. A 22-year-old Craig man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

5:11 p.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of theft. A caller said half the pills in a bottle of prescription medication had been stolen from her purse. The incident is under investigation.

6:33 p.m. At Sherwood Forest Bicycle Park, officers responded to a report of three juveniles starting a fight.

11:11 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. A caller reported hearing arguing, thumping on the floor and someone possibly being thrown onto the floor. A 36-year-old Craig woman was arrested for third-degree assault.