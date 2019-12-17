Craig police work weekend crashes: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 15

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 12

6:31 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

12:43 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

1:20 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

3:14 p.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

4:12 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 37 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 13

12:19 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

9:30 a.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint.

12:45 p.m. On the 1000 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

1:10 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

3:10 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

7:36 p.m. At Craig’s Centennial Mall, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop call.

10:14 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 7, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 51 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 14

1:56 a.m. At Cedar Mountain, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

3:02 a.m. At an unknown location, police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

11:20 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

12:28 p.m. On the 300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

3:03 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

10:19 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call.

11:46 p.m. On the 600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 46 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

6:44 a.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious vehicle/person/article call.

9:32 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

10:34 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

12:48 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call.

2:20 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

8:35 p.m. Near the intersection of the Moffat County Courthouse and the white house on Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 42 calls for service Sunday.

The Craig Press was unable to reach police Tuesday, Dec. 17 to receive additional details on the weekend’s incidents.

