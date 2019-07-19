Craig police work hit and run case: On the Record — July 18

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 18

9:04 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a 35-year-old Craig man was issued a citation on a theft charge after an incident at a local ranch and home supply store.

9:09 a.m. At Bank of the West, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. A caller reported a possible road rage call, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

10:58 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Moffat County Road 7, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident to find one party left the scene, so police continue to investigate.

2:46 p.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red tagged two vehicles for removal.

6:02 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they mediated a dispute between a male and a female at a local convenience store.

11:21 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A Craig resident was issued a citation on a charge of trespassing at a local grocery store.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 50 calls for service Thursday.