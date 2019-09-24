Craig police urge caution for bicyclists after Monday collision

A deputy with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office directs traffic after a boy on a bike was involved in a collision with a vehicle Monday, Sept. 23.

Clay Thorp/Staff

A young Craig boy on a bicycle suffered minor injuries Monday, Sept. 23 after a wreck with a vehicle.

Craig Fire/Rescue and EMS with Memorial Regional Health responded to the intersection of Victory Way and Legion Street about 4 p.m. to find a boy on a bike had suffered a leg injury.

Devin Jurgensen was in the Kum & Go across the street when she said her son ran to the boy’s aid in the moments after the incident.

“My kid got out and actually knows him,” Jurgensen said. “He lives across the street from us, so he ran over to see if he was OK.”

Jurgensen said the boy suffered minor injuries to his lower leg, but he was able to hobble to a nearby set of steps where first responders were quick to reach the youngster.

“His lower leg, knee and ankle look hurt,” Jurgensen said. “He was able to walk.”

EMS personnel tended to the boy as officers with the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office rerouted traffic on a busy West Victory Way.

Sgt. Marvin Cameron of the Craig Police Department said the boy was traveling eastbound on the westbound shoulder when he collided with a vehicle as it began turning right on West Victory Way.

“The vehicle was southbound on Legion and the bicyclist was eastbound on the wrong side of the roadway,” Cameron said Tuesday. “Vehicle two stopped, looked to the left, attempted to turn right to go westbound and the boy was on the wrong side of the road way going east against traffic.”

Cameron said EMS did not transport the boy via ambulance to a local hospital and no citations were issued.

He added it’s important for bicyclists to obey traffic laws.

“Obey the traffic laws just like any vehicle,” Cameron said. “You can’t be running stop signs. You can’t be running red lights. You need to be going with the flow of traffic, not against the flow of traffic.”