Craig Police sees uptick in thieves entering vehicles due to opportunity

While a large portion of the state of Colorado was ordered to stay home earlier this week by Gov. Jared Polis amid COVID-19 concerns, that same message hasn’t really applied to thieves in and around the City of Craig in the last week or so.

Earlier this week, Craig Police Department put out a message on FaceBook asking residents to please lock up their cars and sheds. In the last week and a half or so, Craig Police have responded to a number of complaints about items being stolen from cars and sheds around town. Vehicle break-ins are a common crime in the City of Craig, especially as the weather turns warmer.

According to Craig Police Department Captain Bill Leonard, they’re not exactly break-ins because residents are leaving their vehicles and sheds unlocked, leading to moments of opportunity for criminals.

“We’re really just trying to get people to lock up their cars and sheds,” Capt. Leonard said. “We would appreciate it if people would lock up their vehicles. We’ve had instances like this in the past where there have been stretches of items being stolen from vehicles, and it’s because people are leaving their cars unlocked.”

Capt. Leonard added that the instances where someone enters an unlocked vehicle to take something is usually a situation where they can get in real quick, take what they need and leave. When it occurs, it’s almost always items that are inside the car that are easily picked up and able to leave the scene with quickly without alerting anyone.

Craig Police is asking residents to take extra precautions when it comes to their vehicles and items inside:

Never leave anything visible inside your vehicle. This is the single most important thing you can do to prevent your car window from being smashed and your valuables stolen.

Roll up your car windows all the way, and lock your doors. Engage your car alarm, but understand that car alarms do not deter thieves from breaking into your vehicle. The amount of time necessary for a thief to break into your vehicle and steal your property is less than 30 seconds, not enough time for them to be scared away by the alarm.

Put your junk in the trunk. And put items attractive to thieves in your trunk before you arrive at your destination. Putting the items in your trunk while at your parking spot can tip off a thief that you have good property to steal.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com