Craig police seeking to ID woman possibly connected to death

The Craig Police Department is investigating a pre-Christmas death.

According to a news release from CPD, on Saturday, Dec. 14, an officer was driving on Fourth Street near Ranney Street when he saw someone on the ground in a parking lot.

“As the officer pulled into the parking lot and initiated his emergency lights, he saw a female quickly walking eastbound away from the subject on the ground,” CDP said in its release. “Officers were unable to contact the female.”

The release said the officer began lifesaving measures as the male on the ground still had a pulse and was breathing. An employee from the nearby Correctional Alternative Placement program assisted in lifesaving measures after the man stopped breathing until and he was transported to Craig Regional Health where he was pronounced deceased, CDP said.

CDP identified the victim as 40-year-old Greeley man Timothy Morarie, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark green jacket, and blue athletic shoes when he was found.

“Morarie was not associated with the Craig Correctional Alternative Placement,” CDP said.

“Craig police are requesting assistance from the public from anyone that may have had contact with Morarie or may have seen Morarie walking in the area between the 400 block of Green Street and the intersection of Fourth and Ranney on Saturday night,” the release said.

Craig police said there was “no reason to believe that there is a threat to the general public,” but declined to further describe the female seen in the area when Morarie was found, and said in their release they are attempting to ID the woman.

Any member of the public with information that might lead to an arrest can call Craig Police Department Detective Norm Rimmer at 970-826-2360.