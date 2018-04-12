Craig Police seeking information on two missing juveniles

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is seeking information about two missing juveniles.

Trinity Collins is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. Trinity was reported missing from Craig.

Andrea Mellen is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has pink/black hair. Andrea was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans with black leggings underneath and red and black hightop shoes. She is from Oak Creek, but she may be in the Craig area.

Anyone with information about these young women is asked to call Craig Regional Communication Center at 970-824-8111 or Routt County Communications Center at 970-879-1110.