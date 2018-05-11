Craig Police seek woman wanted for drug, fraud and vehicle theft charges

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is seeking information leading to the arrest of Elizabeth Morgan.

Morgan, age 28, is 5-foot-2 and has blue eyes and short, brown hair. She weighs about 120 pounds.

She is wanted on two charges of contempt of court related to dangerous drugs, contempt of court related to fraud and contempt of court related to bribery. Morgan is also charged with failing to appear on charges of false reporting and vehicle theft.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 970-824-8111.