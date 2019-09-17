Craig police seek stolen materials: On the Record — Sept. 12 to 16

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Sept. 12

6:37 a.m. On the 2000 block of Crockett Drive, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a stolen generator. Police continue to investigate.

10:16 a.m. At a local storage business, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a game trail camera was possibly stolen. Police continue to investigate.

12:46 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation.

1:18 p.m. On the 800 block of Haughey Road, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

1:31 p.m. On the 700 block of Haughey Road, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

2:31 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call. A 63-year-old transient man was issued a citation on a charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

5:47 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual offense.

6:10 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 40-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

8:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an assault call. A 25-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault.

9:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 13

7:13 a.m. At Memorial Regional Health, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

7:53 a.m. On the 200 block of Clay Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

9:13 a.m. On the 1000 block of Wilson Circle, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a resident a warning for tall weeds.

9:21 a.m. On the 1000 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A community service officer in removing a dog from a property in Craig.

11:14 a.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

1:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

1:02 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

2:45 p.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Marland Avenue, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

5:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

10:43 p.m. Near the intersection of Jeep Run and the eastern side of a local elementary school, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A 49-year-old man was issued a trespass notice. Police in Craig responded to at least one additional trespass call Friday.

11:03 p.m. At Cook Ford, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 69 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:15 a.m. At Candlewood Suites, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

10:45 a.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

1:07 p.m. Near the intersection of West 12th Street and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said they responded to a dog bite call.

2:28 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call.

6:27 p.m. Near the intersection of Russell Street and East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

7:13 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 15

4:32 a.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

9:21 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

10:42 a.m. On the 600 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

2:00 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

3:50 p.m. Near the intersection of State Highway 13’s milepost 81 northbound, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

5:44 p.m. On the 900 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.

6:22 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 16

8:18 a.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

11:03 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a verbal warning for tall bushes obstructing a stop sign.

12:53 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A community service officer continues to investigate a possible cat bite.

1:42 p.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they acquired a bicycle and booked into evidence for safekeeping.

8:32 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment and third-degree assault.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 51 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

