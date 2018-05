Craig Police seek information on man wanted for burglary

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is seeking information on Kyle Roberts.

Roberts, 26, is wanted for burglary and contempt of court related to burglary and identity theft charges. Roberts is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes . He is about 6-feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ location is encouraged to contact Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Gary Nichols at 970-826-2307 or call dispatch at 970-824-8111.