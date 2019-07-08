Craig police see hectic holiday weekend with calls for fireworks, assault, vehicle theft: On the Record — July 4 to 7

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 4

1:59 a.m. At the Moffat County School District Administration Building, police in Craig responded to a curfew violation/complaint. Two juveniles were issued citations on violation of curfew charges.

6:09 a.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and Mariana Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a verbal warning.

9:05 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported someone possibly offering drugs in exchange for items, but police were unable to locate a suspect upon responding to the area.

9:02 p.m. Near the intersection of West Second Street and Barker Street, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint. A caller reported someone shooting fireworks, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

10:17 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Green Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a traffic citation.

10:18 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported a dog barking loudly and neighbors beating holes in the wall. When police arrived, they were unable to determine a crime had been committed.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 48 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, July 5

2:06 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. A caller reported a drunk driver, but police were unable to locate a suspect upon responding to the area.

4:32 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. A 36-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a Moffat County warrant.

11:09 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. A caller reported wanting to press charges against a neighbor for locking her in a shed along with harassment, and police continue to investigate.

3:21 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported someone possibly stealing their identity and sending a credit card to an address in Craig. Police continue to investigate.

5:39 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call and continue to investigate.

10:27 p.m. On Hawthorne Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call. Craig police said they responded to a firework complaint call.

11:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious vehicle/person/article call. A caller reported a suspicious-looking male at a local grocery store, but no additional information was available Monday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 75 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, July 6

4:37 a.m. At the Elk Run Inn, police in Craig responded to an unknown problem call. A caller reported a man with lots of firearms, but when police made contact with the Inn, they determined no crime had been committed.

7:07 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a litter violation. A caller reported someone pouring a substance in some bushes to try and kill cats, and police continue to investigate.

10:03 a.m. On the 1500 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

2:42 p.m. On the 300 block of Sandrock Drive, police in Craig responded to a power/gas/phone incident. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

6:25 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

11:19 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 39 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, July 7

9:45 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a stolen vehicle call. A husband reported his vehicle had been stolen, but police later determined the man’s wife had taken the vehicle and no crime had been committed.

11:23 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. A caller had questions about a restraining order, so police referred them to the courts.

11:58 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said several storage units were broken into and property damaged, and police continue to investigate.

1:22 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an assault call. A caller reported a male punched a female, but when police spoke with the caller, they determined no crime had been committed and instead trespassed a male party from the premises.

7:35 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. A caller reported a vehicle that was damaged, so police responded and issued a male a citation on charges of criminal mischief.

10:43 p.m. Near the intersection of Lincoln Street and East Third Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A 34-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of first degree criminal trespass.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 41 calls for service Sunday.