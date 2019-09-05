Craig police say man allegedly stole ex’s journal after breakup

Robert Dean Evans, 51, was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree criminal trespass and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and theft under $50.

A Craig man is accused of breaking into an ex-lover’s home and stealing a personal journal after the victim broke up with him.

Robert Dean Evans, 51, was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree criminal trespass and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and theft under $50.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Ryan M. Fritz, police responded to a home in Craig at around 7 p.m. Sept. 1 to find the victim visibly upset and crying. They told police they had been trying to break up with Evans.

“(The victim) told me, in part, that (the victim) gets intimidated by him,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) also stated that (the victim) had sent him an email tonight telling him that their relationship needed to be over, and in the email, stated (their) desire for him to not come over to (their) home, that property could be returned, etc., but that (the victim) did not want him barging into her house.”

The victim told police they sent Evans the email because he is often verbally intimidating.

The victim told police that Evans “came to her house and walked right in” after getting the email and took the victim’s personal journal.

“(The victim) agreed when asked that this could be a power and control tactic on his part,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) also thought that he would post (their) writings online if (they) had not retrieved it.”

Police went to Evans apartment in Craig and found him on the front porch. According to the affidavit, Evans admitted he and the victim had been in an argument that day.

“He told me that he was upset because (the victim) had broken up with him over text, and he wanted to get his stuff back,” the affidavit stated. “He told me that he did take the journal, and that they exchanged keys, and that the only keys he took were his. He also admitted to walking into the house without knocking.”

Police asked if Evans had received the victim’s email demanding he not return to the victim’s home.

“He admitted that it was an email, and it did in fact tell him not to go over there,” the affidavit said. “…He stated that he was upset and that it was ‘stupid’ to go over there. He was then placed into custody for the trespassing and the theft.”

Evans posted a $2,000 bond Sept. 3. He is set to appear at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in Judge Sandra Gardner’s courtroom.