Craig police say drunk driver call was person eating, texting while driving: On the Record — Oct. 22

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 22

12:00 a.m. Near the intersection of Steele Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a citation on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police in Craig responded to at least two other traffic stops Tuesday.

11:58 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call.

12:48 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. Craig police said they found the suspect’s vehicle and determined the driver may have been eating and texting while driving, so police issued a verbal warning.

2:47 p.m. At Stockmen’s Liquor, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported suspects came in and took a bottle of alcohol. Police continue to investigate.

3:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Second Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Denver Police Department on a follow-up investigation.

6:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

9:17 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 35 calls for service Tuesday.