Craig police reunite child with parents at trailer park: On the Record — May 28, 29

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 28

8:03 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case of possible fraud.

9:49 a.m. On the 1400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported an vehicle registration tag was taken from their vehicle.

11:46 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation call. Craig police said a caller at a local grocery store reported a theft and police continue to investigate.

12:14 p.m. At the Bear Creek Animal Hospital, police in Craig responded to an information item call. Craig police said they assisted the Bear Creek Animal Shelter.

12:20 p.m. On the 1500 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 45-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence.

1:43 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. Craig police said a caller reported a lost debit card.

2:51 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible stolen debit card at a local grocery store.

8:02 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a possibly violent domestic violence incident and they responded to arrest a 27-year-old Craig man on charges of domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, false imprisonment and harassment via text.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 48 calls for service on Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 29

7:42 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said a 20-year-old Craig man was arrested on several drug possession charges.

9:24 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault.

11:44 a.m. At Elbe Gray’s, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the possible theft of tools and police continue to investigate.

12:19 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Thursday.

3:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported a suspicious incident involving three juveniles possibly breaking into a home. Police responded and found one of the kids lived there.

6:57 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said a caller reported a child wondering around Cedar Mountain trailer park, so police assisted in reuniting the child with their parents.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 59 calls for service on Wednesday.